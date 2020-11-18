Mom left injured baby son starve to death

MOM who left injured baby son starve to death charged with first degree murder

Tonika Willoughby, 28, is accused of inflicting “horrific” injuries on her one-year-son at their home in Labadieville, Louisiana before starving him to death. Willoughby is now being held at Assumption Parish Jail where she awaits trial for first degree murder.

Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the Louisiana home on November 9 after reports of an unresponsive baby. He was rushed to hospital but tragically passed away an hour later.

The monster mom took to Facebook the day the baby died, posting: “November 09 2020 is. Da worst day of mah life”.

A later post read: “Lord i need u right now this is just way too much fa me mah bby mah bby.”

Captain Lonny Cavalier from Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said the preliminary results of an autopsy report were “horrific”.

“There were significant indications that this has been going on for some time and the child was malnourished as well.”

________________________________________________________________________

