Missing Elderly Covid Patient Found Safe and Well in Seville

Emergencias Sevilla have confirmed that the elderly Covid patient who disappeared from a hospital in a disorientated state has been found and returned to care.

The 76-year-old man had been admitted to Virgen del Rocio Hospital in the south of Seville with Covid-19 and respiratory dyspnoea. However, he was described as being in a ‘disorientated’ state and at around 2:30 AM on Tuesday disappeared from the hospital.

After his image was shared across the city on social media the Policia Nacional found the gentleman walking around Amate Park, some 4km from where he’d vanished from. He is reportedly now safe and well despite his illness and was returned to receive his treatment.

