Meghan Markle Admits Giving Personal Information to the Authors of Finding Freedom

MEGHAN Markle admits giving personal information to Finding Freedom authors through a third party.

The Duchess of Sussex has admitted that she gave the Finding Freedom writers personal information through a third party. In new documents that have been filed with the High Court, she shows she was concerned that “her father’s story” – that she had left him and cut off contact – might be repeated, leading her to intervene.

The Duchess then says she gave her own version of events to someone else to pass it on so “the true position could be communicated … to the authors to avoid further misrepresentation”. She also insists she never spoke to Omid Scobie or Carolyn Durand about the book, but admits she doesn’t know if the Kensington Palace communications team provided information on her behalf.

Meghan Markle reveals that she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle Sr., on the advice of two members of the royal family, and then shared the draft with both her husband and Jason Knauf, then communications secretary

The Duchess is suing the Mail on Sunday for posting a letter she wrote to her father, claiming he violated her privacy, copyright and privacy rights. However, attorneys on behalf of the newspaper allege it violated her privacy by “allowing” details about her life to be shared with the Finding Freedom writers, including “information about the letter”.

In September, a month after the biography was published, the newspaper successfully requested a change in its defence in the light of its publication. A ten-day trial scheduled for January has been postponed for at least nine months after the Duchess received a confidentiality delay.

