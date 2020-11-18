Major raids in Orihuela set out to rumble drug trafficking ring

MAJOR early morning raids in Orihuela set out to rumble a drug trafficking ring as Local Police and Policia Nacional officers search several homes, with a helicopter hovering overhead.

The operation, joined by a Policia Nacional Corps helicopter, startled residents at 7 am on Wednesday, November 18, as officers from other agencies joined the search for drugs, and drug traffickers, on Arriba street in Orihuela.

Residents observed the officers enter several homes in which criminal activities were allegedly being carried out, especially drug trafficking.

It is unknown whether any arrests have been made or whether drugs were found, however, we will update you when more information becomes available.

