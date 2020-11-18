MACHETE madness in Madrid ends in four arrests after a fight broke out between 20 people in the García Noblejas neighbourhood, in the Ciudad Lineal district.

Four Spanish men all aged 19-years-old were arrested by Madrid police after a brawl broke out at around 11.45 pm on Tinajo Street leading to officers being called.

When the police arrived, all the participants fled, attempting to ditch their weapons in the process, however, the four men were found in a wooded area of ​​a nearby park along with two machetes, one which was 48cm and the other that was 60cms.

A wooden pole measuring more than half a metre was also collected.

The police are now looking for more people involved in the brawl and are investigating whether it could be a matter related to Latino gangs, who, according to police, regularly use this type of weapon.

