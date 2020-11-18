Lloyds Banking Group still looking to lose 56 branches

LLOYDS Banking Group is still looking to lose 56 branches, which saw plans to push ahead paused because of COVID, resulting in around 160 job cuts by April 2021.

The company first announced the move back in January, however, the pandemic meant that it wasn’t able to carry out the plans, which will affect not only Lloyds branches but also Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches too.

According to the group, Lloyds has already cut over 2,000 jobs since the start of September, after carrying out restructuring plans before the ‘second wave’ of the pandemic.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “In January this year we announced that these branches would be closing due to a decline in use.

“We paused these closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic and, after careful consideration, these planned closures will take place in March and April 2021.”

However, in a statement from Union representatives from Unite, the announced cuts are being strongly opposed, stating: “The pandemic has highlighted the vital role our local bank branches play in providing an essential service to the community.

“These closures don’t just cut a vital service from communities but also force customers to travel further to stand in larger crowds of customers queuing outside busier branches.”

