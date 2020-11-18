Little Mix Could be on Verge of Splitting Up as Jesy Takes Break Due to ‘Private Medical Reasons’.

Pop superstars Little Mix could all be going solo next year after it was reported that Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have all individually been in secret talks to launch separate careers when their current deal comes to an end.

There had been serious concerns about 29-year-old Jesy’s future after she missed several appearances with the band in recent weeks, including the final of their BBC One talent show The Search and their hosting gig at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Amid growing concern from fans, a spokesperson for the group confirmed her temporary departure in a statement. They shared: “Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons. We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.”

