Latest UK Coronavirus Figures show a slight dip.

The UK has recorded another 529 coronavirus deaths and 19,609 further cases in the latest 24-hour period. The slight dip in figures comes as PM Boris Johnson says he has “no doubt that we will get through this by next spring”.

Both figures are a slight dip compared to Tuesday, the number of newly reported fatalities is down by 69 and infections by 442. Separate figures obtained from the Office of National Statistics show there have been 68,000 deaths involving the virus.

England is in the middle of a national lockdown, Scotlands First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has put 11 areas into the highest band of measures for the first time since introducing a regional system of restrictions – effective from 6 pm on Friday.

Doctors propose lockdown exit strategy for the UK

The British Medical Association says the lifting of restrictions across England must be handled better this time round to avoid a surge in infections. It has published a blueprint for what that could look like, including replacing the “rule of six” with a two-households rule, and banning travel between areas in different tiers – assuming a return to the tier system is on the cards.

The government has yet to say if, or how, England will exit on 2 December, but there’s much speculation in Wednesday’s papers about a potential “5-day window of celebration” being granted for Christmas.

