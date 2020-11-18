Woman Friendly

TORREMOLINOS Councillor for Tourism Aida Blanes has announced that it is the town’s intention to obtain recognition as a ‘Woman Friendly Destination’ which will encourage lone female travellers to visit without fear of discrimination or insecurity.

80th Birthday

POPULAR fish restaurant next to Estepona’s fish market La Escollera is about to celebrate 80 years in business and despite the State of Alarm is still going strong and still doesn’t take reservations over the phone but always has queues of diners.

Cheaper parking

PARKING in blue zones in Fuengirola will be free after 6pm according to the Council due to the fact that the majority of shops and restaurants have to close by that time and there is no point in keeping charges active until 9pm.

Training centre

AFTER six years of closure, the Centre for Leisure Industries of Mijas (CIO Mijas) has re-opened opens its doors training future professionals in the hospitality, tourism and construction industries so that they will be ready for work when recruiting begins again

Food aid

THE Carranque de la Ong OSAH (Social Organisation for Humanitarian Action) in Malaga City has received 97.000 kilos of food from the Spanish Agricultural Guarantee Fund, which will be allocated by District Social Services departments to vulnerable families.

Bus schedules

DUE to the new working restrictions, Marbella Council and bus operator Avanza have undertaken a review of local transport needs now and are changing a number of bus schedules in order to cope with new peak travel times.

