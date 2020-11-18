KIM Kardashian’s cryptic message amid marriage crisis rumours



The reality show star took to Instagram and posted a series of cryptic messages, fuelling rumours that all may not be well in the Kardashian-West household. This comes after rapper Kanye West claimed during a July rally that he has been considering divorcing Kim for two years.

Kim posted a number of selfies where she appears to be lying on a bed, reading: “Zone out all the irrelevant s**t and just focus on you.”

This post was followed by a second one that read: “If it costs you your peace, it’s too expensive.”

According to Us Weekly: “Kim is considering her options when it comes to her future with Kanye.

“She is stressed out between studying law, taking care of the kids and helping Kanye.”

On a three-hour Joe Rogan podcast, West claimed that he was left devastated when Kardashian considered having an abortion.

“People saw this clip of me crying and some people didn’t know what I was crying about. But I was crying about that there was a possible chance…that we — Kim and I — didn’t make the family that we have today,” the rapper said.

