Killer mum found hanged in her prison cell

ROSARIO PORTO, sentenced to 18 years in prison for murdering her adoptive daughter Asunta in 2013, has been found hanged in her prison cell.

Prison guards at Brieva Prison in Avila found her hanging from a fabric belt tied to the window.

The emergency services were alerted, but were only able to certify her death.

She had tidied up all her belongings before committing suicide, which she had attempted on two previous occasions.

Porto, a lawyer, and her husband Alfonso Basterra, a journalist, were sentenced to 18 years in prison for the murder of their 12-year-old adoptive daughter Asunta, whose body was found on September 22, 2013 in a ditch in the town of Teo, near Santiago de Compostela.

Asunta, of Chinese origin, was drugged and suffocated.

The autopsy report confirmed that Asunta had been drugged with benzodiazepines over a long period of time and that she had absorbed a large quantity on the night she died. Her mother said she took very strong medications for asthma and other allergies, but her paediatrician said she didn’t suffer from any of these conditions.

On the morning of July 5, 2013, Asunta sent a WhatsApp message to a friend of hers, saying “I’m very nervous, they tried to kill me.” And that her parents keep giving her the “white powder.”

Porto had reported to police that Asunta had gone missing after she was left alone at her apartment in Santiago.

Early on in the investigation it was suggested that Asunta may have been killed because she had inherited money from her maternal grandparents, who died the previous year.

Her parents couldn’t access the inheritance unless she died and her body was found.

