Italy braces itself for national strike by public workers

Italy is bracing itself for a national strike by public workers which will disrupt healthcare, transport and schools.

THE national general strike on Wednesday, November 24, has been called by the USI trade union over issues such as greater rights, the privatisation of public services and safety in the workplace.

Along with the effect on health services and schools, the capital’s public transport network is looking at a four-hour strike from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

The news has not been welcomed by workers in Italy’s private sector, who claim public sector employees have less to worry about compared to the hardship faced by small businesses and the self-employed who have lost their jobs or been forced to close due to the Covid pandemic.

