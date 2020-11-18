I’m A Celebrity in Crisis as Crew Refuse to Work at Night Because of ‘Ghostly Goings On’ in Haunted Gwrych Castle.

-- Advertisement --



I’M A Celebrity is battling a fresh crisis — as crew members scream: “I’M A Crew Member-Get me out of fear!” the crew are refusing to work at night in Gwrych Castle after reporting seeing “shadowy figures” and hearing “horrifying noises”. Legend has it that the 19th Century fortress is haunted by the ghosts of its former residents.

While recording the show, the outline of a dark human figure was caught on camera peering out into the night. So far, contestants the likes of Beverley Callard, Shane Richie and Jessica Plummer haven’t fallen victim to paranormal activity. But it’s still early days though, and the castle does have a long history of spirit sightings.

There have been several reported sightings — most famously by Randolph Turpin, Britain’s world boxing champion from the 1940s and ’50s who was using the property as a training camp when he saw a woman crying. When he spoke to her, she glared at him and immediately disappeared.

The Gwrych Castle website says that “real-life ghost encounters by visitors to Gwrych Castle are commonplace”. One castle worker said: “A few people have claimed to have seen a floating woman in white. “Ghost-hunters have also claimed to have felt the presence of her and gamekeepers. We think the Countess might be unhappy as her husband stripped the castle of valuables. They certainly didn’t have a happy marriage.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “I’m A Celebrity in Crisis as Crew Refuse to Work at Night Because of ‘Ghostly Goings On’ ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.