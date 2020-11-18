HARVEY Weinstein sick in jail awaiting Covid-19 test results after developing a fever

Disgraced film titan Harvey Weinstein, 68, is reportedly seriously ill in jail after developing a high fever. He was tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday, November 17, and has been placed in quarantine while awaiting the results.

“We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein has a fever and is being closely monitored by the excellent medical staff [at the Wende Correctional Facility] for which the entire legal defence team is grateful,” his reps, Juda Engelmayer and Craig Rothfeld, said in a statement.

The Hollywood producer was convicted earlier this year of raping a young actress and sexually abusing a production assistant and is currently serving a 23-year sentence.

Representatives of Weinstein said they are working closely with the New York State Department of Corrections “to ensure Mr Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs.”

