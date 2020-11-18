GUN Shots Heard Outside London Underground Station.

Police swarmed Harrow in north-west London after being called to reports of a shooting at 6.40 pm. A young man was found outside Sudbury Hill Station with gunshot wounds.

London Ambulance Service went to the scene and the man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Greenford Road, Harrow, at 18:40hrs on Wednesday, 18 November following reports that a man had been shot outside Sudbury Hill Station.

“Officers attended alongside London Ambulance Service. A 19-year-old man has been taken to a west London hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown. No arrests have been made but officers remain in the area and enquiries continue. Greenford Road is closed and trains are not stopping at Sudbury Hill Station.

One person posted on Twitter saying they have heard five gunshots, saying: “Possible shooting in Greenford. Heard five close shots by Sudbury Hill Station. Ambulances on the scene”. Another Twitter user wrote: “Someone has just been shot outside Sudbury Hill Station in Harrow. Gunshots were heard from as far as Greenford.”

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

