Great British Bake Off fans stunned by Paul Hollywood’s filthy remark

GREAT British Bake Off fans were stunned as Paul Hollywood came out with a filthy remark to Prue Leith this week, in yet another week of viewer complaints for the show.

The judges were discussing how to make the perfect Horn of Plenty, and Paul asked, “So Prue do you want to try some of my horn?”

One fan tweeted, “Horn of plenty? #GBBO excelling itself tonight. And Paul asking Prue if she’d like a bit of his horn….”

“Paul’s delivery of that “Prue, would you like some of my horn?” was just so awful omg. Hard to believe a British tv star can’t be bawdy but here we are,” complained another.

A third asked, “Did anyone else find Paul’s offer of his horn to Prue ever so slightly creepy and ill-judged?”

Paul went on, “It’s the perfect challenge, I think, for the bakers, it’s got no flour in this so it’s supposed to be ground almonds in there.

“Once you’ve actually made the dough, you’ve got to divide it up and then they’ve got to shake it.”

The show took an emotional turn when Laura Adlington burst into tears as she struggled to read the confusing recipe.

“Never heard of it. Never eaten it. Never seen it. It’s going to be fun isn’t it?” she said.

And weeping at the pages of instructions, she added, “This is like literally my worst nightmare, I don’t have a logical brain, I can’t do this.”

