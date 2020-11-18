Glee star’s family sue over ‘wrongful death’

GLEE star Naya Rivera’s family sue over her ‘wrongful death’ claiming the boat was ‘unsafe’



Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey is suing Ventura County, California, on behalf of their five-year-old son Josey after the actress tragically lost her life in a boating accident in July. Mr Dorsey’s complaint alleges that the boat Ms Rivera and Josey hired at Lake Piru did not meet US Coast Guard safety standards.

The alleged complaint reads: “[The boat] was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats.

“Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or lifesaving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices.”

The Glee star’s body was found 5 days after she drowned, while little Josey was unharmed on board the boat.

