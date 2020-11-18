Gijon brings in archers to deal with wild boars

GIJON City Hall has decided to bring in professional archers to deal with wild boars which have been seen roaming the streets at night.

With the 10pm curfew due to the coronavirus restrictions, Gijon, like many other cities, sees its streets empty of people, but this has encouraged animals to take over the area.

Several wild boards have been seen in different parts of the city in recent days, and many locals have taken photos or videos of them and shared them on social networks such as Twitter.

Local councillor, Jose Ramon Tuero, has said that there are plans underway to reduce the boar population and an agreement is being put in place with professional archers by which they will be allowed to shoot the animals. They believe that as the streets are empty, the presence of the animals and the plan to shoot them does not present any danger.

