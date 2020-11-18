German Police Use Children’s Drawings to Find Rogue Driver

Police in Germany have used sketches made by 6-year-old school kids in their official investigation into a rogue driver.

Young friends Luisa, Romy, Celina and Luis were walking to school in the western city of Hamm last week when they witnessed a road crime. While waiting at traffic lights, they saw a car speed around the corner and drive into a barrier.

The driver then ‘ignored the damage and drove on’. The children reported the incident to their teacher, who passed on the news to the police. Hamm’s police posted online to give the young sleuths ‘special praise’, and have officially added drawings of the suspect made by the kids to their official investigation file.

