George Clooney gave 14 pals $1m each for helping when he was “broke”

George Clooney gave 14 pals $1 million each for helping him out when he was “broke”.

THE 59-year-old actor, said to be worth $500 million (€420 million), invited a group of friends known as ‘The Boys’ to his home in 2013 and gave them each a suitcase full of cash.

The father-of-two hasn’t revealed exactly who is in the group of pals, but it’s believed actors Tommy Hinkley and Grant Heslov could be among them.

His huge gesture followed a massive pay packet from sci-fi thriller, Gravity.

Clooney told GQ: “I’ve slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I’ve helped them over the years. We’re all good friends.”

