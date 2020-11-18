George Clooney gave 14 pals $1m each for helping when he was “broke”

Tara Rippin
George Clooney gave 14 pals $1m each for helping when he was
George Clooney gave 14 pals $1 million each for helping him out when he was “broke”.

THE 59-year-old actor, said to be worth $500 million (€420 million), invited a group of friends known as ‘The Boys’ to his home in 2013 and gave them each a suitcase full of cash.

The father-of-two hasn’t revealed exactly who is in the group of pals, but it’s believed actors Tommy Hinkley and Grant Heslov could be among them.

His huge gesture followed a massive pay packet from sci-fi thriller, Gravity.

Clooney told GQ: “I’ve slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I’ve helped them over the years. We’re all good friends.”


Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

