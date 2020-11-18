Spain’s Fuengirola Rattled By 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake.

Fuengirola registered an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 at around 8:57 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, according to The National Geographic Institute (IGN). The quake was small enough to be registered but did not cause any damage to property and in fact, according to reports, the emergency serviced did not even receive any calls from worried residents. Experts say the quake would have felt like a ‘slight rattle’- according to Earthquake tracker, Fuengirola has had 2 earthquakes in the past 365 days.

Last year, the commission for Territorial Planning approved an action plan for the analysis of seismic risk in Malaga. It studied the vulnerability of more than 51,000 buildings in the capital to determine those at a greater risk of damage in case of earthquakes.

