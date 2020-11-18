French school asks parents not to throw children over fence

A SCHOOL in Avignon, France, has been forced to put up a sign asking parents not to “throw” their children over the fence when they are late in the morning.

When the bell rings at the Trillade Primary School, Avignon, at 8.30am, the gate is closed, but some parents, who don’t want their children to miss a day at school, have reportedly “thrown” them over the fence, which is almost two metres tall, according to newspaper La Provence Avignon on Twitter.

The school had to put up a notice in September to ask parents not to throw their children over the fence because it is dangerous and asking them to come back at 10am or 3pm to get them into school.

The Headmistress, Sanna Meziane, said that she had “had enough” of this behaviour and didn’t want to see any students injured.

She says there haven’t been many cases since the notices went up, but that they have been left in place as a reminder.

