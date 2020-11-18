Elderly man rescued from a ditch on a main road in Castellón de la Plana

AN elderly man was rescued from a ditch on a main road in Castellón de la Plana.

The incident happened on Tuesday, November 17, when the man became dizzy and fell on the CV-18 road, in the municipality of Burriana, in the region of La Plana Baixa, ending up in a ditch.

However, rescue efforts were not without complications.

After officers of the Burriana police force were alerted, and along with medical staff, they were unable to rescue the man and a unit of the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters of the Diputación de Castellón had to be called.

Thankfully, the firefighters managed to rescue the elderly man, and he was eventually taken by ambulance to La Plana Hospital where he remains for further tests.

