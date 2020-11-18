Dutch considering using British technology for legalised Water Cremation

ACCORDING to Dutch law, a body of a deceased person can be buried, cremated or donated to science but the Government in the Netherlands is considering approval of water cremation a relatively new technique which is already approved in some US States.

Resomation as it is known in Dutch is based on alkaline hydrolysis: the body is placed in a pressurised vessel that is then filled with a mixture of water and lye and heated to around 160 degrees and because it is conducted within a pressurised environment the body is prevented from boiling and is broken down into its chemical components, which takes between four and six hours.

Then the remains may be collected and placed in an urn, buried or scattered.

What has swayed the Dutch Government is that three values should be taken as guidelines: safety, dignity and sustainability and Alkaline hydrolysis fulfils all of these conditions according to British manufacturer Resomation Natural Water Cremation which already supplies a number of Funeral Directors around the world although they still await UK approval.

