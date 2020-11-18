Drug trafficking gang arrested in the province of Cádiz

19 MEMBERS of a drug trafficking gang have been arrested in the province of Cádiz following a successful investigation by Policia Nacional officers.

The arrests were made by officers on the northwest coast of the Bay of Cádiz as part of a three-phase operation due to the gang making various efforts to evade police pressure.

Six people were caught red-handed in phase one, which happened six months ago, after a pursuit of more than 50 minutes from the town of Sanlúcar to the demarcation of Conil de la Frontera, resulted in investigators seizing 24 bales of hashish, weighing approximately 830kgs.

A total of nine members of the organisation were arrested, of which six entered prison.

In the second and third phases of the operation, more arrests were made totalling 19 overall, although the arrest of more people has not been ruled out.

Along with the drugs, and whilst searching other various properties belonging to the gang, officers also found a total of four boats, 1,500 litres of gasoline, a large amount of cash, 12 vehicles – mostly high-end – and numerous objects related to the illicit activity such as navigators, radars and satellite phones.

