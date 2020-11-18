Donald Trump LOSES key court case after claiming poll watchers could not see votes in Philadelphia.

-- Advertisement --



The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has rejected arguments by President Donald Trump’s campaign that Republican election observers were improperly denied access to closely watch vote tallying in the state of Philadelphia.

The loss could harm the Trump campaign’s related legal effort in federal court, where it is trying to block Pennsylvania from certifying its election results in coming weeks. If the Trump campaign fails in that effort, which was argued by former New York Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, it is unlikely to be able to reverse President-elect Joe Biden’s projected victory not only in Pennsylvania but also nationally.

The 5-2 ruling returned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court came as Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was arguing in the federal case that the president is a victim of nationwide voter fraud that has delivered a win for the Democratic challenger Biden.

The Supreme Court rejected the argument that Philadelphia election officials violated state law by keeping GOP observers some distance away from ballots when they were being tallied in that city.

The Trump campaign has launched a series of legal challenges alleging fraud, and many have been tossed out by judges, some within hours of their filing. None of the complaints showed any evidence that the outcome of the election was affected.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Donald Trump LOSES Key Voting Fraud Court Case ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.