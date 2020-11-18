Doctors operate on boy, 10, as grand piano played live in theatre

Doctors operated on by, 10, as a molecular biologist and composer-musician played a grand piano live in the theatre.

THIS was the first time a piano has ever entered an operating theatre.

The young boy underwent four-major surgery to remove a tumor from his spinal cord at the Salesi hospital in the Italian city of Ancona on November, 16.

He was under general anesthesia, but doctors say that at times he hinted at a smile as they worked, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The operation was performed by the neurosurgical Roberto Trignani, head of the neurosurgery department of the Ospedali Riuniti in Ancona, with a team of 15 medics.

Observing the encephalogram, which monitors the electrical activity of the brain, Trignani said it was as if the boy “perceived the music because when the notes were interrupted the pattern changed.”

It is the first time in the world that a piano has entered an operating theatre, reports ANSA, with Trignani describing it as a thrilling, moving experience.

The little boy, whose tumor was completely removed, said afterwards: “I’m fine. Did I hear the music? Yes, I heard it.”

