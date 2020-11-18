DANNIELLA Westbrook threatens to sue Gogglebox over ‘mean’ comments



Channel 4 hit show Gogglebox has come under fire as ex-Eastenders star Danniella Westbrook is seeking legal advice for comments made about her in Friday, November 13’s episode.

Danniella was shocked when she watched the show and the Siddiqui family poked fun at her nose, which collapsed from cocaine use in the 90s.

Baasit Siddiqui asked his brother and father: “Would you rather have just one giant nostril or would you like to have just one giant eye?” He went on to say that having one eye would make you look like a Cyclops, while having one nostril would make you look like Danniella Westbrook.

Taking to Twitter the actress wrote: “Thank you everyone for the support you gave me about the derogatory comments Channel 4 allowed the Siddiqui family to make.”

“My manager is seeking legal advice as is it not something we should take lightly,” she added.

Channel 4 has yet to comment on the matter.

