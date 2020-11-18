COVID outbreak in Elda Hospital sees 17 staff infected

THE trauma department of the General University Hospital of Elda, in the region of the Vinalopó Mitjà (Alicante), has recorded a COVID outbreak after 17 members of staff were reportedly infected.

According to reports on Wednesday, November 18, ten nurses and seven other members of staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.

It appears that the outbreak occurred from the staff room where the team eats and rests, and according to reports coming from the hospital, the possible reason for the outbreak could be linked to the room being small with no windows to ventilate it properly.

All of those who tested positive were sent home to self-isolate.

