COVID Jab Would Allow British Football Fans to Attend Matches.

Britons could be required to show QR codes on their phones to attend football matches, the theatre and other events, it was suggested today. The unique codes would only be given to those who have been vaccinated against coronavirus, under plans being considered by ministers, to signal they can attend large gatherings currently considered to be ‘high risk’.

Those who refuse to get the Covid-19 jab would likely be refused entry to venues, as part of the same proposals. Health Secretary Matt Hancock this week refused to rule out making vaccination mandatory for all UK citizens. It has previously been suggested that the NHS Covid-19 app could be recruited to identify those who have antibodies against the virus.

Mr Hancock hinted in May it could be used to display a code for those who are thought to have protection against the virus, which could allow them to return to a more normal life and evade some restrictions. The QR codes will only be given to those who are vaccinated against Covid-19, under plans being floated by ministers. They stressed these are in the ‘early stages’.

Having a vaccine that is up to 90 per cent effective is vital, as it means it will trigger the production of antibodies that stop the virus sparking an infection in up to 90 per cent of those that are given the shots.

Scientists have said vaccines need to be at least 60 per cent effective to generate herd immunity, which is when enough people have protection against a virus to stop it spreading in a community.

