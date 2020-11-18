Couple and their baby crushed after a cliff collapsed

A couple and their baby have been crushed after a cliff collapsed on them

A tragic accident at Pipa Beach in Tibau do Sul, a north-eastern state of Brazil as claimed the lives of an entire young family and their pet dos, when the cliff face collapsed down on top of them.

Hugo Mendes Pereira had been enjoying a day off at the beach with his wife, 32-year-old Stela Silva de Souza, their seven-month-old son, Sol and their dog.

Witnesses said the mum wrapped her arms around her baby to shield him as the rocks began to fall, but they were unable to escape before the landslide buried them.

Witness Igor Caetanosaid said: “We dug until we found the father, and then we found the mother and the child.

“The boy was still breathing. By chance, a doctor was passing by at the time. She tried to revive the child, but it wasn’t to be.”

Fabio Pinheiro, the municipality’s communications secretary, informed local media that the couple was alerted to the risk of falling rocks by an official from the local authority shortly before the accident.

