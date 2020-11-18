POLICIA Nacional has caught two counterfeit bill distributors in Córdoba after an operation carried out by the Investigation Brigade of the Bank of Spain.

-- Advertisement --



The two men, allegedly responsible for the distribution in Córdoba of counterfeit 100 dollar bills, were arrested on Wednesday, November 18, according to reports.

21 counterfeit bills have been recovered, all of them with a face value of 100 dollars and cataloged as counterfeit by the Secret Service of the United States of America and by INTERPOL.

The counterfeit currency unit in Spain is tasked with fighting a rise in counterfeiting with the investigators becoming increasingly aware of all incidents of interest in cash operations in bank branches, cash collection and counting processes.

The two men were arrested after officers became aware that they were using banks in Córdoba to exchange their counterfeit banknotes for euros.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Counterfeit bill distributors caught in Córdoba”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.