China cooked Indian soldiers alive with microwave technology

CHINESE soldiers defeated a band of Indian soldiers cooking them alive with microwave technology.

The event happened during a border standoff in the Himalayas where the Chinese turned the hilltops ‘into a microwave oven’, a scientist in Beijing has claimed.

Jin Canrong, a professor of international relations at the city’s Renmin University, said the Indian soldiers were forced to retreat without a single bullet being fired when the People’s Liberation Army forces deployed a secret electromagnetic weapon. Speaking during a lecture, he said that they stuck to the no-live-shot rule by instead aiming pulses of radiation towards the hostile soldiers, triggering pain and irritation by heating up their skin.

The professor said the weapon was directed at two critical hills on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake, transforming ‘the mountaintops into a microwave oven’, The Times reports.

He added, ‘In 15 minutes, those occupying the hilltops all began to vomit. They couldn’t stand up, so they fled. ‘This was how we retook the ground.’ He is said to have claimed that the Chinese did not publicise it ‘because we solved the problem beautifully’, while the Indians declined to do so ‘because they lost so miserably’.

