Cheerleader murdered in her bed by stalker

CHEERLEADER murdered in her bed by a stalker she had previously reported to police



23-year-old former cheerleader Celeste Manno was slaughtered in her bed by ex-colleague stalker Luay Sako, 35, at her home in Melbourne, Australia on Monday, November 16. Family members said that Mr Sako became obsessed with the “bright, lively and intelligent” woman when they worked together at a call centre, and that she had already reported him to police for stalking her.

Mr Sako allegedly climbed in Ms Manno’s bedroom window at around 4:10am. After the horror attack, he escaped over a fence and handed himself in to police. Mr Sako is currently in hospital under police guard where he awaits questioning.

Ms Manno’s brother Jayden described the alleged attack as a “harrowing, senseless, unfathomable evil act”.

“Everyone should have the right to live their lives in their homes, in their bedrooms, on the streets. No one should be scared, this evil should not exist,” he told local media.

“She was loved by everybody. There wasn’t a soul on this earth who could ever say a bad thing. She touched everyone, such an amazing person.”

