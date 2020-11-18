Brussels recommends use of rapid antigen tests to control Covid outbreaks

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Brussels recommends use of rapid antigen tests to control Covid outbreaks
CREDIT: Twitter

The European Commission is recommending member countries use rapid antigen tests to control Covid outbreaks.

ANTIGEN tests are less accurate than PCR in asymptomatic cases, but faster taking 15 minutes as opposed to days.

-- Advertisement --

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety said: “Testing tells us what the extent of the spread is, where it is, and how it develops.

“It is a decisive tool to slow down the spread of Covid-19. To increase EU coordination on testing methods, we are providing guidance to Member States on the use of rapid antigen test to better manage Covid-19 outbreaks.

“Being efficient on testing also requires having the necessary resources, which is why we are also stepping up our support to increase Member States testing capacity. Support and solidarity is key to overcome this pandemic.”


To further enhance testing capacities in the EU, the Commission is funding €35.5 million to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The funding will support the training of staff and enable Red Cross Mobile Testing Teams to have access to the necessary equipment, lab items and reagents to take samples and perform tests, and support national authorities in their work.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Brussels recommends use of rapid antigen tests to control Covid outbreaks”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.




Previous articleHarvey Weinstein sick in jail awaiting Covid-19 test results
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here