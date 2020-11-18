Brussels recommends use of rapid antigen tests to control Covid outbreaks

The European Commission is recommending member countries use rapid antigen tests to control Covid outbreaks.

ANTIGEN tests are less accurate than PCR in asymptomatic cases, but faster taking 15 minutes as opposed to days.

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety said: “Testing tells us what the extent of the spread is, where it is, and how it develops.

“It is a decisive tool to slow down the spread of Covid-19. To increase EU coordination on testing methods, we are providing guidance to Member States on the use of rapid antigen test to better manage Covid-19 outbreaks.

“Being efficient on testing also requires having the necessary resources, which is why we are also stepping up our support to increase Member States testing capacity. Support and solidarity is key to overcome this pandemic.”

To further enhance testing capacities in the EU, the Commission is funding €35.5 million to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The funding will support the training of staff and enable Red Cross Mobile Testing Teams to have access to the necessary equipment, lab items and reagents to take samples and perform tests, and support national authorities in their work.

