Apple Agrees to Pay $113 Million to Settle “battery gate” Scandal.

The “Battery Gate” Story

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced on Wednesday that Apple will pay out $113 million in a settlement over allegations that the phone maker secretly throttled speeds on older iPhones to extend battery life.

A total of 34 states were involved in the investigation, which alleges that starting in December 2016, Apple released a software update reducing performance to keep some iPhones from unexpectedly shutting down. The states allege Apple did this without telling customers or offering battery replacements.

The state attorneys general alleged that Apple’s failure to inform customers about the battery issues helped it sell more iPhones to customers whose devices had slowed. “What became clear in this case, when we sat down with officials from Apple, is there was a disconnect with them seeing why this could be a problem,” Brnovich said. “They thought they did absolutely nothing wrong. Sometimes with people in the tech industry, they don’t always appreciate an average consumer understands the product as well as they do.”

Apple has also agreed to tell customers the truth about battery health, performance and management, as part of the settlement. Apple still denies the allegations and has admitted no wrongdoing or violation of the law.

Big Tech

This news is the latest example of how Big Tech is being monitored more than ever by regulators and lawmakers. The “Battery Gate” story, as is known, happened before major tech scandals like Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica data privacy and political election scandals, but the event is a turning point for iPhone makers. It became a point.

For years, Apple denied allegations that it deliberately slowed down the iPhone, but the conspiracy theory persisted, claiming that tech giants made it harder to use phones to encourage people to upgrade- A practice called planned obsolescence. When Apple admitted that it slowed down the iPhone, it said the news had received worldwide attention for another reason.

