ANARCHY on streets of Berlin as thousands of German citizens take to the streets to protest lockdown restrictions

Police wearing riot gear were forced to use water cannons on Wednesday, November 18, was thousands congregated at the Brandenburg Gate to protest German’s lockdown restrictions and refused to wear masks or socially distance. As police tried to disperse the crowd, some demonstrators threw fireworks and flares at officials.

The protests came as the German government enters into talks to increase the Covid-19 restrictions, including such measures as mandatory mask wearing in public and the closure of shops.

The measures are expected to pass both the lower and then upper house of parliament and be quickly signed by Germany’s president.

Citizens marched through Berlin’s government district carrying signs reading “We want our lives back” and “Put banks under surveillance, not citizens.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas took to Twitter immediately when some demonstrators likened the new measures to the 1933 ‘Enabling Act’.

“Everyone, naturally, has the right to criticize the measures, our democracy thrives through the exchange of different opinions,” he tweeted. “But whoever relativizes or trivializes the Holocaust has learned nothing from our history.”

