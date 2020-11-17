The Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) says he is ‘extremely concerned’ about a surge in Covid-19 cases, particularly in Europe and America.

-- Advertisement --



Dr Tedros Adhamon Ghebreyesus told a press conference that ‘this is not the time for complacency’ despite ‘encouraging news about Covid-19 vaccines.’ He said he felt ‘cautiously optimistic about the potential for new tools to arrive in the coming months’.

However, he added that health systems worldwide are being ‘pushed to their breaking point’. The WHO have dispatched 150 teams to assist countries across the globe in their emergency responses to ensure that there are adequate staff, resources, and hospital beds for Coronavirus patients.

This comes as a number of pharmaceutical producers have announced they have made breakthroughs with vaccines. Within hours of US company Moderna announcing they’d made a vaccine with a 94.5% success rate, the UK purchased 5 million doses. However, this would only reach 2.5 million Brits as it requires users to take two doses. Britain has also bought 40 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, which has a 90% success rate.

Meanwhile, Spain has announced that the government plans to have 20 million doses of Pfizer’s product by early 2021, enough to immunise 10 million citizens.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “WHO Director Expresses Extreme Concern Over Surge in Covid Cases”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.