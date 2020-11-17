VIDEO: Uninsured drink-driver who killed a nurse is jailed for 9 years

An uninsured drink-driver who fatally hit nurse Susan Jackson in August has been jailed for nine years.

Craig Mossop, 51, was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on Monday, November 16, after previously pleading guilty to five driving offences, including death by dangerous driving.

The court heard how on the afternoon of Sunday, August 2020, Mossop began a seven-mile journey in his blue Land Rover TD4 from his partner’s house to his home address.

At the time, Mossop was without insurance and a driving license. He was also under the influence of alcohol.

CCTV shown to the court shows Mossop driving recklessly on the approach to Chorley Street, where Susan Jackson – a nurse for 30 years – was meeting her husband after being out on a run.

He can be seen mounting the pavement before hitting Mrs Jackson while driving at 53mph in a 30 zone.

Mossop drove off and flouted a red light before hitting a 36 year-old man in the pedestrian island, “caused serious injuries”.

Mossop was detained by passers-by until police arrived and arrested him. He was twice over the legal limit.

Detective Constable Emma Kennedy, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Mrs Jackson’s husband received the most unimaginable news that his wife had been killed just a few yards away from where they were due to meet that terrible day and then had to return home to inform Mrs Jackson’s two daughters, whilst supported by the police.

“Mrs Jackson’s family have acted with dignity and respect which is in contrast to the behaviour displayed by Craig Mossop that day; he showed no regard or respect for other road users, pedestrians and the law.”

Mrs Jackson’s husband Graham said in statement: “Sue was a wife, mother, sister, Aunt, friend and nurse. Sue had 30 years of nursing experience and was a specialist nurse treating those with lung cancer. She was well respected by her colleagues and loved by her patients.

“I now have to live without my soulmate and Sue’s girls have to live without their mother, having already lost their dad. Our lives will never be the same again.

