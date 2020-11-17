Spain's Catalonia Slowly Starts to Lift Restrictions

Spain’s Catalonia has Confirmed it Will Slowly Start to Lift Restrictions by opening bars and restaurants at 30% until five in the afternoon from Monday, November 23.

-- Advertisement --



The Government wants to de-escalate the restrictions in four phases that will last at least 15 days each until all are hopefully lifted. The first phase will see Catalonia reopen bars and restaurants starting next Monday, November 23. After more than a month heavy restrictions, the draft de-escalation plan of the Government states that the bars and restaurants may reopen on Monday with 30% of their capacity, both on terraces and indoors, until five in the afternoon. This measure, however, is still, however, subject to some change as the Catalan Executive has to meet with the hospitality sector, said a spokesman from the Government.



The Minister of Health, Alba Vergés, announced yesterday that Catalonia was entering a “progressive” de-escalation, with several phases that would last at least 15 days. Vergés asked for “prudence” and not to rush in the de-escalation. According to Government sources, the de-escalation draft includes four phases to make restrictions more flexible.

In the first, which would begin on Monday, in addition to reopening the restoration, the document also proposes that cinemas, auditoriums, and concert halls with a capacity of fewer than 600 people can return to 50% operation. It will also allow the reopening of sports facilities at 50% of their capacity.

According to the draft proposal, in the third phase, the restaurant capacity would be increased to 50% and, in a third phase, which, predictably, would come into force shortly before Christmas, the limitation of meetings social services to a maximum of six people would be expanded to 10 people. In the fourth and last part of the de-escalation, sources from the Government explain, it would also allow university students to return to face-to-face lessons (now all theoretical teaching is virtual) and capacity would be further expanded.

The move has been gladly welcomed by business leaders in the region who’s financial circumstances are in a dire predicament due to the crisis.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Catalonia Slowly Starts to Lift Restrictions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.