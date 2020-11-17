Union Says Asda Must Use Profits to Reward Staff who ‘Risked Lives’ During Pandemic

The GMB Union has said that Asda must use profits to reward workers who risked ‘health and wellbeing’ to keep the company’s stores open during the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



In a press release, the union’s National Officer, Roger Jenkins, said that the Covid-19 pandemic had ‘shown who the essentials workers are that keep our country running’. He called on the public and employers to ‘recognise, support, and reward these everyday heroes’.

Asda, who employ over 145,000 workers across the UK, have recorded a 2.7% sales growth in the 3rd quarter of 2020. The GMB trade union asserted that this is thanks to the ‘hard work and dedication of staff’ and called on Asda to ‘fulfil their end of the bargain and reward staff for going above and beyond in such testing times’.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Union Calls on Asda to Use Profits to Reward Staff who ‘Risked Lives’ During Pandemic”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.