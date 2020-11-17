Town up in arms over “vulgar” gender violence awareness campaign.

El Verder council has placed posters around the town which have been slammed for being “vulgar and a total lack of respect for women.”

“I wish I were a vampire so you could stake me”, and “I’d like to be a referee so you can blow your d**k out”, are two of the slogans used in the urban cultural awareness campaign to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25.

The objective of the initiative, which has not yet been presented, explained the local authority, “is to achieve a bold and very striking campaign, with an aggressive touch to make people think about a very pejorative use of language towards women”.

The intention was to place the posters on Sunday, November 15 and leave them, “without any explanation” for several days to gauge reaction.

The town is now waiting for an official presentation of the campaign to be made.

