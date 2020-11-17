Sub machine gun and ‘silencer’ found in car search

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Metropolitan Police

Police recovered a submachine gun, with ammunition and a ‘silencer’ following a search of a car in south London.

Around 12 noon on Monday, November 17, detectives from Specialist Crime Proactive Syndicates – engaged on an operation to tackle serious violence -came scross a stolen car in Brixton.

It was taken away for forensic examination, during which a bag containing an Uzi SMG, ‘silencer’ and ammunition was found.

Detective Superintendent Steve Ellen, from Specialist Crime South, said: “This is a significant recovery; a loaded machine gun has been taken off the streets thanks to the ongoing work of our officers tackling gang violence in the capital.

“Our investigation is in its early stages but we will be working to establish who left the firearm in the vehicle and whether it has been used in any criminality. I would encourage anyone with information about violent crime to contact police or Crimestoppers.”


There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.

