Suarez set to miss Barcelona clash due to positive COVID test

ATLETICO Madrid striker Luis Suarez is set to miss the clash against former club Barcelona due to a positive COVID test while away on international duty.

Suarez is also set to miss Uruguay’s massive World Cup qualifier against Brazil on Tuesday, November 17, despite taking part in the sides 3-0 win over Colombia on Friday, November 13, in which he scored a penalty.

Uruguay also confirmed that back-up goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz, and a member of the team’s backroom staff, returned positive tests, with a spokesperson for the team saying that the three are in good health and adhering to self-isolation guidelines.

Ex-Liverpool and Barcelona forward Suarez is currently Atletico’s joint-top scorer this season alongside Joao Felix following his move from the Catalan club back in September for €6.1m.

Suarez, who has scored five goals in six games for the Madrid side, notched up an amazing 198 goals in a six-year stay as part of a brilliant Barcelona side, where he formed a deadly partnership with Lionel Messi, and also a lasting friendship.

Sadly, the duo will not be able to compete against each other this time but the game will no doubt be entertaining as Atletico sit in third position and six points better off than Barcelona who are currently 8th, having played the same number of games.

