Still no support for the police force in Torrevieja

THE situation in Torrievieja still hasn’t improved with regards to its police force as there is still no support for its officers who ran out of patrol cover for a recent night shift.

After experiencing a major problem in recruitment over the summer, Torrevieja is now struggling to fill the night shift with only six officers, plus the head of the switchboard, available to cover the service on a daily basis.

On November 11, the service, which covers an area with over 86,000 residents and that now only has a total of 120 officers and fifteen managers, had only one officer at the headquarters and one policeman on the street between the hours of 5 am and 6 am.

The dire situation has been made worse over the years, reduced little by little due to retirements and transfers, meaning that the force is dwindling and not being supported.

