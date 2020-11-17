STABBED in the back-side: A son has been arrested for an attack on his father in Malaga which resulted in the man being stabbed in his buttock.

-- Advertisement --



Policia Nacional arrested the 26-year-old man and his friend after an altercation broke out in Puerto de la Torre with his father which resulted in the 43-year-old having one of his buttocks pierced with a sharp object.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, November 16, when a brawl broke out between several people in the neighbourhood of the Malaga capital.

Police arrived at the scene at around 3 am on the public road just after the father had a buttock punctured by his son while his friend held the victim’s neck.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Stabbed in the back-side: Son arrested for attack on father in Malaga”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.