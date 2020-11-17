Spanish Ingenio Satellite Deployment Mission Aborted

The Spanish Ingenio Satellite deployment mission has been aborted after the rocket failed to maintain the correct trajectory for the deployment of the Spanish Ingenio satellite.

The “Vega” rocket by the European Space Agency was 8 minutes into the flight when it failed to maintain the correct trajectory and the mission was aborted. It was also carrying the French Taranis satellite.

The Ingenio satellite is very important for the Spanish aerospace industry. According to La Vanguardia they were “going to be in charge of the mission control and the communications and the processing of all the data that it had to provide for the next few years”. The cause of the trajectory issue has not yet been confirmed.

