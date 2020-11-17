Spain Thrash Germany

With a Semi-Final place up for grabs Spain hosted Germany tonight, and it ended up being a Spanish fiesta.

This was the round of the nations league group games where teams battled for a place at the semi-finals. Germany suffered the biggest competition defeat ever.

Morata,17′ Torres 18′ 55 71′ rod 38′ Oyarzabal 89 all scored with Torres on a hattrick. Spain marched forward to claim that semi-final place to be played the next year 2021. One battle scar received tonight was the injury to Sergio Ramos.

The Spanish win will take them to the nations league finals, while elsewhere in France against Sweden 4-2 Croatia lost against Portugal 2-3 at home thanks to a 90th-minute winner by Ruben Dias.

In related football news, Gibraltar drew 1-1 with Liechtenstein.

