SpaceX Dragon Capsule Docks with the ISS

THE SpaceX Dragon capsule has now docked successfully with the International Space Station, ISS.

The SpaceX Falcon launched the spacecraft from Earth on Monday and has seen the 4 astronauts delivered safely to the ISS as the Dragon capsule docked early Tuesday morning, while the ISS was over Idaho in the USA. The existing ISS crew of Kate Rubins, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Ryzhikov have now been joined by Commander Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, Soichi Noguchi and Victor Glover.

From space Hopkins said “We are so excited to be here. We are humbled and we are excited to be a part of this great expedition. And we are looking forward to the next six months and can’t wait to get started.”

It is a brave new world for NASA and commercial companies. SpaceX, the firm responsible for getting the astronauts to the ISS has a contract with NASA for more missions to the ISS to rotate the crew members.

