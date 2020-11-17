THE search has been called off for a missing Windsurfer in Norfolk. The Man was last seen in the sea on Saturday afternoon.

-- Advertisement --



Chris Bamfield, 65, from Middleton has not been seen since Saturday afternoon. Chris possibly parked his car near Hunstanton, before entering the sea from Hunstanton beach, Norfolk on Saturday.

Sky News reports that “Inquiries suggest he got into difficulties while windsurfing in the sea and Norfolk Police revealed his windsurfing sail and board had been found. Officers were notified of the 65-year-old’s disappearance on Saturday evening after he failed to return home.”

Although the HM Coastguard and emergency services have conducted searches including by air and sea, the man has not been found. Lou Provart, temporary Superintendent for King’s Lynn and Breckland said “Despite the best efforts of all involved in the search to find him, it is tragically most likely that Mr Bamfield has at some point got into difficulty in the water.

“This is obviously a very distressing time for Chris’s family, who we have been in regular contact with throughout the investigation, and we thank them for their co-operation and patience during the investigations of the emergency and search and rescue services.” Chris’s family have thanked all those involved in the search.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Search Called Off for Missing Norfolk Windsurfer”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.